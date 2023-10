Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

You don't need a pile of cash to invest in some of today's beaten-down growth stocks. Many are trading for less than $100 a share. But if you are ready to invest a couple of thousand dollars in potential growth winners, you could pick up several shares of those particular companies and multiply your gains considerably over time. Before you jump in, though, make sure you can handle some risk and accept the idea of staying invested for a period of at least five years.If that sounds good to you, then you might consider two biotech stocks that are on the path to launching multiple products over the next few years. That can translate into significant earnings power and potential for major share gains. These stocks are down today, offering you a great buying opportunity, but their solid pipelines mean they're not out. Let's take a look at these two struggling growth players to invest in now .You probably know of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) thanks to its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine, its only product. But this company isn't likely to depend on the vaccine for very long. Moderna has several candidates across treatment areas in late-stage development. And the company recently said it aims to launch as many as 15 products over the coming five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel