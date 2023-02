Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is eating away at your wallet, but it's also putting a great deal of pressure on companies like Hormel (NYSE: HRL) and Unilever (NYSE: UL). In fact, the prices these companies are passing through to consumers are among the reasons why life is getting more expensive. But both Hormel and Unilever look like attractive options today if you have $2,000 or more to put to work. Here are some reasons why.You see inflation when you go to the grocery store, as your weekly bill seems to go up and up. Consumer staples companies are a part of the problem, because the elevated prices you are paying are driven by them passing on their own rising costs. They are doing this to protect their profit margins, but while it seems shocking today after a long period of low inflation, this is really just the normal way things work. Companies like Hormel and Unilever are also working to cut costs for the same reason. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading