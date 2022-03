Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 down about 5% so far this year, investors might be hesitant to put some money to work. This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. And even a relatively small sum of money can go a long way. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading