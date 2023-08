Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks To Buy Now

Given recent market weakness, it makes sense to start looking at buying stocks unduly sold off recently. That's why I think GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) are worth buying now Here 's why.To understand the investment case for the stock, you have to appreciate management's objectives following the spin-off from GE at the start of the year. In a nutshell, now that it's an independent company, management is looking to increase its growth rate to a mid-single-digit annual rate by making strategic investments. At the same time, GE HealthCare is embarking on a long march to grow adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to the high teens to 20% from just 14.5% in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel