Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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21.04.2026 22:56:00
Got $2,000? These Biotech Stocks Are Worth Considering for Long-Term Growth
Some investors might choose to stay out of the famously volatile biotech industry right now, given that equities are already facing plenty of uncertainty that has rocked the market. However, even in this environment, there are excellent biotech stocks to consider buying. These may or may not escape the ongoing volatility, but in the long run, they could deliver excellent returns. For those with $2,000 to spare (make sure you have enough money put away for a rainy day first), here are two biotech stocks to consider: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). Image source: Getty Images.Moderna could deliver superior returns over the long run thanks to its mRNA vaccine platform. Here are two reasons why. First, mRNA vaccines can be designed more quickly than conventional vaccines. Many traditional vaccines work by injecting a weakened virus into the patient and letting the body's immune response essentially have a practice run at it, so that when it comes in contact with the real thing, it's ready. However, this method requires several time-consuming steps, including growing large quantities of the virus and safely inactivating it. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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