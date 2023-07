Got $2,500? Buying Shares of This Medical Device Stock Right Now Could Be a Smart Move

Share prices of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) are up by 68% this year so far, and the next few years could be even better for shareholders. With the ongoing global rollout of its unique X-ray machine and pricing model, soon it'll be generating reams of recurring revenue.That means even a relatively small investment could go a long way toward beefing up your portfolio's value. If you have $2,500 available to invest that isn't needed to pay monthly bills, reduce short-term debt, or bolster an emergency fund, buying Nano-X shares might be a great move. Here's why.If you're thinking of investing in Nano-X, there's no time like the present. The low-cost X-ray machine developer is taking its first steps into the global market for its novel X-ray machine, the Nanox.ARC. The coming years will see its innovative business model undergo a stress test.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel