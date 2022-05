Got $20? These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors looking for a solid investment in healthcare stocks don't need a bagful of cash. Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS), and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYR.Y) all trade for $20 or less. Of course, being inexpensive doesn't go hand in hand with being a good stock. In fact, often the opposite is true. However, these companies are bucking market trends by gaining in share price this year, and have thriving balance sheets as well as reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.On top of those pluses, these three companies all have a history of offering above-average dividends, making them solid long-term value bargains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading