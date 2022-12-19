|
19.12.2022 11:35:00
Got $200? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you made it through 2022 with $200 in cash available to invest, congratulations. By investing in the right companies, you can plant the seeds of a large cash pile down the road.With all the major market indexes down this year, it can seem like stocks are not a good investment right now. But the truth is it depends on how long you have to invest. In fact, famous investor Warren Buffett made a fortune buying top stocks when they were trading below their intrinsic values. If you have the patience to wait years, not months, now is the time to put your money to work.What follows are two stocks that don't require a PhD to understand and could deliver monster gains over the long term.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!