Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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11.08.2026 11:25:00
Got $200 per Month? This ETF Could Turn It Into $455,865 With Minimal Effort on Your Part.
Do you feel like you have so little money left at the end of the month that there's no point in saving any of it for retirement? If so, don't fall into that mental trap! Even just a little now can turn into a lot later on, given enough time. In fact, just tucking away $200 per month could grow into $455,865 in 30 years' time. Here's the math.It's true! The key is just investing wisely and achieving the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) long-term average annual gain of around 10%.The graphic below tells the tale. Although your growth wouldn't have been this consistent due to the market's ebbs and flows, earning an average annual return of 10% on monthly investments of $200 over the course of 30 years ends with a sum of $455,865. Only $72,000 of that is your original contributions. The other $383,865 of it is the net growth achieved on those contributions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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