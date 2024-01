Got $200 per Month? This ETF Could Turn It Into $704,000 or More

The investments you choose can make or break your portfolio, but it's not always easy deciding where to buy.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart option for many investors, as they're low maintenance and require little effort on your part. Each ETF contains dozens or even hundreds of stocks bundled together into a single investment, taking the guesswork out of where to invest.Some ETFs can also help supercharge your savings over time. While everyone will have different investing preferences, there's one fund that could potentially turn just $200 per month into more than $700,000 over time. Here's how.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel