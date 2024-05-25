|
25.05.2024 10:00:00
Got $200 Per Month? This Warren Buffett ETF Could Turn It Into $650,000 With Next to No Effort
If you're ready to start investing in the stock market, give yourself a pat on the back. Investing remains one of the most effective and attainable ways to make money over time, and getting started is the first step toward building life-changing wealth.However, choosing the right investments can be daunting. There are countless stocks and funds to choose from, and if you invest in the wrong places, it could cost you.Fortunately, there are some investments that fit nearly every portfolio -- and you don't need to be an expert to see significant gains over time. There's one fund in particular that has not only earned the Warren Buffett seal of approval, but it could also help you turn $200 per month into $650,000 or more while barely lifting a finger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
