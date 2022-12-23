|
23.12.2022 11:05:00
Got $250? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy at Massive Discounts Before 2023
This hasn't been a good year for stocks as the market has slipped into bear territory due to multiple headwinds, including high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, fears of a recession, and a slowdown in growth in several industries.But investors should note that the stock market has performed solidly over the long run. More specifically, it has averaged an annual return of 10% over the past 50 years. That's why savvy investors with money to spare can consider buying some solid companies on the cheap.Let's say you have $250 to spare after paying off your bills, clearing your high-interest debt, and saving enough for a rainy day: You can consider buying one share of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and almost two shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!