Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks To Buy Now That Could Double Your Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've got $3,000 that you're trying to double to $6,000, you've clicked on the right article. The feat will likely require a couple years or more, but it is certainly achievable in the stock market. To help you attain this goal, I have selected three growth stocks that could increase enough in value over the next five years to double your initial investment.Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology business that serves college students worldwide. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is an international travel facilitator. And DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) offers mobile gambling services. Let's look at why each could make a lucrative investment.Chegg is a popular service among college students. It operates a subscription business through which students pay $15 to $20 per month to access its 84 million pieces of proprietary content, primarily step-by-step solutions to concepts students must learn throughout their college curricula. If Chegg does not have information on whichever concept its members are studying, those members can ask Chegg's subject-matter experts up to 20 questions per month to get the answers they need.Continue reading