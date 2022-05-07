|
Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
The recent market volatility amid rising interest rates has hit growth stocks hard, and while it can be scary to watch the value of your portfolio sink, you could be missing out on rare opportunities to build wealth if you're only focused on what's happening and not what you should do. Put another way, market crashes are also often the best times to double up on shares of top companies while they're still cheap. Like these three growth stocks that look so compelling you'd want to park some money into them right now.If you have patience, can stomach volatility, and are a risk-taker, consider buying shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) now. I understand that's a lot to ask, but that's where things stand after the dramatic recent plunge in Teladoc's stock price. Yet Teladoc is a leader in an industry that's only just getting started, and if the company can continue growing its revenue double-digits, the stock should get its due in due time.Teladoc stock lost almost half its value in one day on April 28 after the telehealth giant slashed its outlook for 2022 and reported a huge loss for its first quarter as it recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Once a Wall Street darling that saw demand for its virtual care services soar during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teladoc stock is barely getting any love now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
