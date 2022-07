Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you still have a long time horizon before retirement, a downturn is an excellent time to stock up on the many great growth stocks that are being slammed right now . And if you have $3,000 available to invest after your bills are paid and you've put aside money for emergencies, you can get some serious deals that should reward you in the long term.Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are three of my favorite growth stocks to buy right now.The "Great Resignation" is changing working patterns across the U.S., and that's aided in part by freelance companies like Fiverr, which offer a platform for working from home on a flexible schedule. Massive growth in the early stages of the pandemic has naturally slowed down, and Fiverr's pumped-up stock has now deflated along. But the company is still posting double-digit growth and upgrading its business to be as relevant as ever.