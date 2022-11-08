|
08.11.2022 12:33:00
Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks To Double Up on Right Now
Bear markets aren't fun for investors to live through, but they do have their benefits. Lower stock prices set the stage for better long-term returns for those willing to buy during a period of elevated pessimism.With that in mind, let's look at a few growth stocks that seem attractive at their discounted prices right now. Read on for good reasons to buy Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).There are increasing risks in the athleisure industry today as inventories rise and demand growth slows. But Lululemon is succeeding through these challenges. Sales in the most recent quarter jumped 29%, far outpacing rivals like Nike. The apparel specialist also posted steady profit margins as it passed along higher costs through price increases.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


