Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

As hundreds of growth stocks sold off amid rising interest rates and a tumultuous market in 2022, even strong operators were caught up in this drop's wake. This divergence between shorter-term movements, which are tied to quarterly earnings concerns versus a company's longer-term prospects, often allows investors good entry points on strong businesses.Three to consider today are Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD). All struggled in the market last year, but grew more robust by a number of meaningful measures. So if you are armed with some extra cash as we move into 2023, these three companies may be great opportunities.Continue reading