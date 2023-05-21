|
21.05.2023 13:39:00
Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Have you accumulated around $3,000 to invest in some compelling stocks -- money that you won't need for at least five years, in case the market heads south for a while? Or perhaps you only have $600, or maybe you're flush with $30,000 to invest. No matter the amount, there are lots of very promising investments in the market.Here's a look at three companies that have a lot going for them -- and for their shareholders. ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) might not be familiar to you, but it's a major player in the semiconductor arena, with a recent market value above $250 billion. It specializes in supplying software, hardware, and services such as lithography.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
