Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Right now , it looks like a phenomenal opportunity to invest in the market. Many companies are reporting strong third-quarter results despite a cloudy economic outlook. This is a great sign and should trigger investors to start looking for some more growth-related stocks before they really take off.At the top of my shopping list are UiPath (NYSE: PATH), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO). These three companies are posting strong growth and are priced cheaply enough to ensure investors aren't overpaying. Curious about what makes these three stocks great buys? Then continue reading. If you've ever done a repetitive task at work, like filling out an expense report, you've probably thought: "Can this be automated?" With UiPath, the answer is yes.