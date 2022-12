Got $3,000? 3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nations and companies worldwide will need to invest trillions of dollars in the coming years to switch our energy sources from carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. It will take decades to make this energy transition. Megatrends this big only come along once in a generation.Many companies are working to capitalize on this enormous opportunity. Three emerging leaders in the green energy space are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) (NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). They're all great renewable energy stocks to buy for the long haul, and if you have $3,000 in idle cash that you're looking to invest, I'd recommend spreading it equally across all three.Brookfield Renewable is a global leader in renewable energy. It operates one of the world's largest publicly traded pure-play renewable power platforms, consisting of hydroelectric, wind energy, solar, and storage capabilities across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Continue reading