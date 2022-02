Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks have gotten hammered over the past few months, weighed down by investor fears of rising inflation and interest rates. While those headwinds will impact some tech companies, many still have nearly unstoppable growth potential.Three beaten-down tech stocks with enormous growth potential are Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Investors with $3,000 to spare should consider using that cash to load up on these high upside opportunities.Chewy's stock has been in the doghouse over the past year. Shares of the online pet products and services company have shed more than 60% of their peak value. That slump comes despite Chewy's rapid growth. Continue reading