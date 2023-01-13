|
13.01.2023 12:40:00
Got $3,000? Earn $200 a Year With These 2 Dividend Stocks
The goal of investing is to increase your wealth over time. Growth stocks are a great way to do this, but income stocks are also valuable moneymakers over long periods. Thanks to the power of dividends and share price appreciation over time, a small investment today could earn you a lot more income in the future.Two great dividend stocks that have a long track record of dividend growth and high yields are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD). Both stocks are down about 30% during the past year, meaning a $3,000 investment split between these high-yield stocks could net you more than $200 per year -- about three times more than a $3,000 investment in the S&P 500 index would net you.Here's a closer look at each company, and why these Motley Fool contributors believe they are fantastic income buys today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
