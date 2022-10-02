Got $3,000? Here Are 2 Stocks That Will Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can create trying times for stock investors. People don't enjoy watching their investments drop in value. Historically speaking, though, broad sell-offs in the market have generally been the absolute best time to buy equities. Since the famed market crash of 1929, for example, there have been 26 confirmed bear markets, and stocks have rebounded sharply following every single one of these down periods in U.S. equities. Bear markets, in short, have historically been a great time to buy stocks at bargain-basement prices. Perhaps the best part about buying stocks in the current bear market is that even modest amounts of capital, such as $3,000, could net investors fairly sizable returns once market conditions stabilize and subsequently return to their more typical bullish ways. With this theme in mind, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) and Steris (NYSE: STE) are two top stocks to consider buying if you have $3,000 to invest right now. Read on to find out more about these heavily discounted growth and value stocks. George Budwell (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals): BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a mid-cap company with large-cap aspirations. The company's value proposition centers on the oral hereditary angioedema (HAE) drug Orladeyo. Since its launch a little over a year and a half ago, Orladeyo has quickly captured a fair chunk of the HAE market, thanks both to its effectiveness and ease of use as an oral medication. Speaking to this point, Orladeyo is expected to generate no less than $250 million in sales this year. Continue reading