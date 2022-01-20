|
20.01.2022 13:15:00
Got $3,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Amazon already had a large-cap valuation a decade ago, but the company still managed to deliver stock gains of roughly 1,710% over the last 10-year period. That performance would have turned a $3,000 investment in the company made in early 2012 into more than $54,000.Taking a buy-and-hold approach to strong companies is a path to huge investment wins, and it eliminates many of the risks and stresses associated with trying to perfectly time the market. With that in mind, read on for a look at two promising stocks primed to deliver strong portfolio performance for patient investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!