Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term.

Success in investing for most folks involves the long game, in the form of choosing stocks in great companies and hanging on for years or even decades.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a good choice for that strategy. They own pools of income-producing property, and tax law mandates that they distribute at least 90% of their income as dividends to shareholders.There are about 225 publicly-traded REITs, providing the opportunity for diversity within a sector noted for its stability and defensive nature in the face of inflation and recession. Some stand out from the rest, including many of the largest.