|
01.11.2022 10:25:00
Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
If there's one thing investors were reminded of this year, it's that stocks can be very, very volatile in the short run. After rallying nearly 27% in 2021, as of mid-October the S&P 500 was down by almost as much. Since then it's recovered somewhat and is down about 18.6%. The volatility has all been a bit maddening for anyone keeping daily tabs on the market.For truly long-term investors, very little of this volatility really matters. Ten -- or even five -- years from now the details of a wild 2022 will likely be more than a little fuzzy and not matter greatly. If you've got an extra $3,000 available that you know you won't be needing anytime soon to boost an emergency fund, pay off short-term debt, or cover the monthly bills, here are three stocks to consider scooping up as true long-term holdings.The retail industry as a whole remains on the defensive. Analysts at UBS estimate as many as 50,000 U.S. storefronts could be permanently shuttered between the end of last year and the end of 2026. That's in addition to the tens of thousands of closings prior to the pandemic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihre frühen Gewinne nicht halten und drehen leicht ins Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche tiefer. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.