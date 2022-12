Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a long-term investor, it's usually in your best interest to ignore the stock market's short-term volatility. After all, volatility is inevitable, and paying too much attention can cause more stress than good. However, that doesn't mean you should be oblivious to what's happening because you could miss good opportunities.During market down periods like we're currently having, you can find some great companies trading at great prices through no fault of their own. If you have $3,000 that you don't need to pay down short-term debt, bolster an emergency fund, or pay monthly bills, here are three stocks worth buying right now for the long term.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) saw its stock price decline over 25% so far in 2022. And yet, that price drop is what makes the tech giant an attractive buy right now. If a recession occurs in 2023 -- which many experts are forecasting -- Big Tech will likely take a hit because spending by consumers will slow. What separates Microsoft from its other Big Tech competitors and better equips it to handle a recession is that it has so many different revenue sources to keep it growing. Here's how its 2022 fiscal year revenue breaks down by segment:Continue reading