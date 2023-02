Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people assume that you have to have a lot of money if you want to invest in the stock market. That's far from the case, though. Many brokerages allow you to open an account with just $100 or less, and many well-regarded brokerages are charging $0 per trade, too. Some brokerages even permit you to buy fractions of shares -- which can get you into, say, a $200 stock with just $50.So if you have, say, $3,000 or $1,000 or even $300 to invest, that's a very reasonable sum -- as long as you don't expect to need that money for at least five, if not 10, years. The stock market can be volatile, after all, and you don't want to have to sell when your holdings are temporarily down.Here, then, are three companies to consider for berths in your long-term portfolio.Continue reading