Got $3,000? Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

The bear market we're currently in will eventually relent and swing back the other way, if history is to be our guide. Lessons from the past tell us there's no time like the present to consider picking up some beaten-down stocks that could be excellent long-term buys.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a good place to start. Stocks in these pools of income-producing assets provide investors the ability to profit from property they don't directly own or manage and to pick and choose among multiple industry sectors.Among those I own are Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), and Prologis (NYSE:PLD). At this writing they're yielding 4.3%, 5%, and 3.1%, respectively. Split your $3,000 equally among these diverse trusts and you, like me, will enjoy a nice flow of passive income totaling about $167 a year.