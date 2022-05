Got $300? 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although we're only four and a half months into 2022, it's been a trying and challenging year for the investing community. Since hitting their respective all-time highs during the first week of January, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 are lower by 12.5% and 16.1%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite is even worse off, with a peak decline from its November high reaching approximately 30%.Although market corrections can be scary, they're a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle. On average, the S&P 500 has corrected by a double-digit percentage once every 1.85 years since the beginning of 1950.They're also, historically, a great time to put your money to work in the stock market. Even though we don't know when a correction will occur, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, history has shown that every notable decline has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.Continue reading