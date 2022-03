Got $300? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There seems to be a common misconception that you need tens of thousands of dollars to become an investor, but that's not true in the slightest. Stock market returns compound over time, so getting started is the most important part of investing. But where to begin?There are deals on stocks all over the market, including within the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. Investors can grab a slice of these three stocks with just a $300 investment to get started.Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is the textbook example of a blue chip stock; its business spans virtually every area within the industry, including consumer products like Tylenol and Band-Aids, medical devices, and pharmaceutical drugs. It sells its products worldwide and has done more than $90 billion in revenue over the past 12 months.Continue reading