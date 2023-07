Got $4? This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Top Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) have kicked into a new gear since the beginning of May, rising 47% and crushing the Nasdaq -100 index's 18.4% returns by a handsome margin. The jump came after the release of solid first-quarter results. Matterport delivered impressive revenue growth during the quarter and also narrowed its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss.Investors might want to take a closer look at the reasons why this stock, which is currently trading for less than $4 a pop, is back in favor with Wall Street traders. There are indications that more upside is coming.Matterport is known for providing spatial data solutions -- such as digital twins -- that help in digitizing real-world objects. The company provides customers with a platform that allows them to turn "real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models." The company offers both software and hardware -- such as 360-degree cameras -- for capturing digital twins. It also provides a service in which customers can hire Matterport's professionals to transform their physical spaces into digital twins.Continue reading