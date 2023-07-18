|
18.07.2023 17:29:20
Got $4? This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Top Buy Right Now
Share prices of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) have kicked into a new gear since the beginning of May, rising 47% and crushing the Nasdaq-100 index's 18.4% returns by a handsome margin. The jump came after the release of solid first-quarter results. Matterport delivered impressive revenue growth during the quarter and also narrowed its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss.Investors might want to take a closer look at the reasons why this stock, which is currently trading for less than $4 a pop, is back in favor with Wall Street traders. There are indications that more upside is coming.Matterport is known for providing spatial data solutions -- such as digital twins -- that help in digitizing real-world objects. The company provides customers with a platform that allows them to turn "real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models." The company offers both software and hardware -- such as 360-degree cameras -- for capturing digital twins. It also provides a service in which customers can hire Matterport's professionals to transform their physical spaces into digital twins.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!