Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.06.2022 16:00:00
Got $400? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
This year has not been kind to stocks -- the S&P 500 is down 13% so far and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is off almost 9%. Tech stocks are doing even worse because they got routed beginning last November, causing the Nasdaq 100 to lose over 23% of its value. While that puts the tech-heavy index into bear market territory already, with the Federal Reserve looking to tame inflation by aggressively hiking interest rates, the more widely followed indexes could tumble even lower. In fact, investors should probably count on it happening. Market corrections and crashes are part of the investing cycle.That doesn't mean you should pull your money out of the market and stick it under a mattress. Bear markets are actually a great time to go shopping, as all the stocks you wanted to buy but thought too expensive are suddenly affordable. At the same time, don't try to wait for the bottom; you'll never find it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneuter Erholungsversuch: ATX höher -- DAX steigt -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt heute an. Auch der DAX befindet sich im grünen Bereich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten am Dienstag überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.