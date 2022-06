Got $400? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has not been kind to stocks -- the S&P 500 is down 13% so far and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is off almost 9%. Tech stocks are doing even worse because they got routed beginning last November, causing the Nasdaq 100 to lose over 23% of its value. While that puts the tech-heavy index into bear market territory already, with the Federal Reserve looking to tame inflation by aggressively hiking interest rates, the more widely followed indexes could tumble even lower. In fact, investors should probably count on it happening. Market corrections and crashes are part of the investing cycle.That doesn't mean you should pull your money out of the market and stick it under a mattress. Bear markets are actually a great time to go shopping, as all the stocks you wanted to buy but thought too expensive are suddenly affordable. At the same time, don't try to wait for the bottom; you'll never find it.