Got $5,000?: 2 Magnificent AI Cloud Stocks to Buy Before the Anthropic IPO

Arguably more than any other artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Anthropic has played a key role in advancing AI. The company's Claude family of large language models (LLMs) is among the most advanced and widely used. The release of the Claude Mythos Preview earlier this year broke new ground, as the model detected "thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser." This sparked Project Glasswing, an industrywide coalition of chipmakers, cloud providers, and cybersecurity experts dedicated to securing "the world's most critical software."

After a confidential filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June, Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) is expected as early as October. The company is seeking to raise as much as $100 billion and fetch a $2 trillion valuation, according to numerous media reports. That would make it the biggest IPO in history.

Investors with $5,000 to spend who are looking to get in on the action -- while avoiding historical IPO volatility -- should consider these two AI cloud stocks, which stand to benefit from Anthropic's public debut.

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