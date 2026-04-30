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30.04.2026 16:32:00
Got $5,000? 1 Defense Contractor Set to Be a Long‑Term Compounder.
Sometimes markets throw investors curveballs, and the war in Iran is a prime example. Many market participants expected armed conflicts to be catalysts for defense stocks. It's a reasonable expectation to be sure, but the market isn't known for making things easy.The war in Iran has dragged on longer than expected, and speaking of drags, that's exactly what the broader aerospace and defense segment is dealing with now. For the three months ended April 28, the iShares Aerospace and Defense ETF (NYSEMKT: ITA), one of the bellwether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) addressing the industry, is off almost 9%.This defense contractor is offering some value and real compounding potential. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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