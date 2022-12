Got $5,000? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While growth and tech stocks remain heavily depressed in a volatile market, quality businesses with strong, long-term growth potential remain. In the near term, investors across all sectors may continue to see the choppiness that the market produced month after month in 2022. Over the long term, however, the stock market remains a valuable vehicle to build and sustain wealth. If you have $5,000 to invest right now , here are two wonderful stocks you may want to consider for your cash. The global e-commerce market is expected to see growth from a valuation hovering around $4 trillion in 2022 to more than $6 trillion by the year 2027. While North America is often a key focus as a catalyst for this global-growth trajectory, the Latin American market is set to comprise a notable portion of this future valuation. In fact, the Latin American e-commerce market reached a valuation just shy of $170 billion in 2022. Continue reading