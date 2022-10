Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles.But the downturn could actually bring opportunity to one type of stockholder: the long-term investor. These prospective buyers can now purchase stocks at a massive discount, which should dramatically increase returns once the market recovers. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).Jake Lerch (Microsoft): Bear markets can do more than just deflate your portfolio balance -- they can also reduce your faith in the stock market itself. After all, the whole point of investing is to grow your wealth, not see it dwindle. Continue reading