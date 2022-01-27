Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ), and Western Union (NYSE: WU) all offer dividends with yields above 4%, safe cash dividend payout ratios (trailing 12 months) below 55%, and attractive share prices, with price-to-earnings ratios below 10.On top of all those important numbers, each has shown revenue growth and momentum because of market forces. Choosing the best dividend stock isn't just about picking a stock with a high yield, particularly if you are spending $5,000. You want to make sure your money isn't wasted, and these three have sustainable dividends and a likelihood of dividend growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading