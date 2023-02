Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors love dividend stocks. They're classic, slow-and-steady stocks that look deceptively low on growth, whereas in reality, many of them perform spectacularly over time and outdo high-growth stocks. Just ask Warren Buffett, who loves a good dividend stock and whose holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has been one of few entities to outperform the market over many years.Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are three dividend stocks that have each beaten the market over time, and they're all top choices to buy today.Continue reading