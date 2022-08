Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of mobile payment leader PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have surrendered 49% of their value year to date, thanks to a broader sell-off linked to stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates. Macro headwinds, in addition to company-related issues like eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) transition to a different payments platform, has led to less-than-ideal growth for the financial technology (fintech) giant of late.But I expect PayPal's business to spring back in a major way. Not only does the company hold 50.3% of the online payments processing market, but it also continues to broaden its business with service offerings such as Venmo -- a leading peer-to-peer payment platform -- and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), an up-and-coming concept that allows consumers to pay for items in an equal number of installments over a set period of time.With all that in mind, let's have a look at PayPal's present state to help investors gauge whether the stock is worth their time today. Continue reading