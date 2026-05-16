Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
|
16.05.2026 12:21:00
Got $5,000? Cameco Could Be the Nuclear Fuel Champion That Turns Today's Energy Crisis Into Long‑Term Wealth.
Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is the largest pure-play nuclear company on the market and one of the best ways to play the resurgence of nuclear power in the energy mix. As recent events in the Persian Gulf have demonstrated, there's a significant risk to global energy supplies, and that only adds to the already compelling case for nuclear energy as the answer to future energy needs.Cameco operates in three segments. The uranium segment mines uranium from three top-tier operations (two in Saskatchewan, Canada, and one in Kazakhstan), and uranium prices drive its profitability. The second segment, fuel services, is a uranium fuel supplier and also offers refining, conversion, and fuel manufacturing services. The third segment, Westinghouse, represented the 49% stake the company holds in Westinghouse Electric Company, a designer and manufacturer of nuclear fuel products and equipment for nuclear reactors, as well as the design of small modular reactors (SMRs).The mix of businesses allows the company to profit from soaring uranium prices, driven by hyperscalers signing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with nuclear energy companies to secure power for their massive AI data center investments. This growing demand has sent long-term uranium contract prices significantly higher. For example, Cameco's average realized price for uranium in 2021 was $34.53 per pound compared to $66.21 per pound in the first three months of 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cameco Corp.
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Cameco legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)