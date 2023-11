Got $5,000? Get the Most Bang for Your Buck With These 4%-Plus Dividend Yield Stocks

The average stock in the S&P 500 has a dividend that only yields 1.6%. However, investors can secure much higher yields than that without taking on much extra risk. If you've got $5,000 that you can afford to invest in the stock market right now, one good way to put that money to work would be to load up on some high-yielding dividend stocks. Three of the best deals out there for income-focused investors today are Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Kraft Heinz is a Warren Buffett stock that provides investors with a solid payout, some excellent brands, and relative stability for the long haul. This year, its shares are down 18% as investors have grown concerned about how economic conditions will impact businesses that are relying largely on price increases for growth.Through the first three quarters of 2023, Kraft generated 3.5% in revenue growth, with net sales topping $19.8 billion. But sales grew rather than shrank entirely due to price increases, which accounted for 10.8 percentage points worth of its top-line result. Sale volumes were down 5.9%. However, Kraft's earnings remained strong, at $2.1 billion year to date, up 41% year over year thanks in part to an increase in the company's gross profit margin. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel