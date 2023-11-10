|
10.11.2023 13:45:00
Got $5,000? Get the Most Bang for Your Buck With These 4%-Plus Dividend Yield Stocks
The average stock in the S&P 500 has a dividend that only yields 1.6%. However, investors can secure much higher yields than that without taking on much extra risk. If you've got $5,000 that you can afford to invest in the stock market right now, one good way to put that money to work would be to load up on some high-yielding dividend stocks. Three of the best deals out there for income-focused investors today are Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Kraft Heinz is a Warren Buffett stock that provides investors with a solid payout, some excellent brands, and relative stability for the long haul. This year, its shares are down 18% as investors have grown concerned about how economic conditions will impact businesses that are relying largely on price increases for growth.Through the first three quarters of 2023, Kraft generated 3.5% in revenue growth, with net sales topping $19.8 billion. But sales grew rather than shrank entirely due to price increases, which accounted for 10.8 percentage points worth of its top-line result. Sale volumes were down 5.9%. However, Kraft's earnings remained strong, at $2.1 billion year to date, up 41% year over year thanks in part to an increase in the company's gross profit margin. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.