Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The energy sector is steadily shifting fuel sources. It's pivoting away from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels toward cleaner alternatives. This multidecade transition will require an enormous investment.Several companies have emerged as early leaders in the energy transition. That makes them great energy stocks to buy and hold for the long haul. Those with $5,000 to invest in the energy transition megatrend might want to spread that capital around five of the sector's top players: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).Brookfield Renewable is one of the largest renewable energy producers in the world. It owns a globally diversified portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition assets. It sells this power under fixed-rate power purchase agreements, enabling it to generate very stable cash flow.