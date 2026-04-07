Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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07.04.2026 21:06:00
Got $5,000? These 2 AI Security Growth Stocks Wall Street Says Could Surge 58% or More
In February, JPMorgan Private Bank released a report that projected that a surge of investment into cybersecurity was on the way.The report forecast that $240 billion will be spent on cybersecurity in 2026, and that spending in that category would grow at an 11% annualized clip to $320 billion by 2029. Moreover, it predicted that spending on AI-related cybersecurity measures would grow three to four times faster.One big factor driving those rising outlays, according to JPMorgan Private Bank, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase, will be the need to protect the AI infrastructure that enterprises have invested in so heavily. But AI-related security measures are also needed to better defend against more sophisticated AI attacks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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