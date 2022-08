Got $5,000? These 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Are Great Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A $5,000 investment can be a good amount to aim for if you're buying stocks in this bear market. It's a large enough figure where if you pick a winner, it can mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars in profits. At the same time, you ideally aren't putting money that may play a big role in your retirement plans at risk.A couple of good options for a $5,000 investment today are two beaten-down growth stocks trading near their lows: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA).Did you know that more than 90 million homes in the U.S. have a pet, or 70% of households? Dogs and cats are by far the most commonly owned pets, and even a routine vet visit can cost around $200. And surgical vet visits can cost more than $450 for dogs, based on a recent survey that the American Pet Products Association conducted.Continue reading