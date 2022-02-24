|
24.02.2022 16:30:00
Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Kings Are On Sale
Want a safe dividend stock that you can own for not just years but decades -- or even forever? A good place to start is by looking at stocks with long track records for not just paying but also increasing their dividend payments.Dividend Kings have raised their payouts for 50 years or more in a row. They are the cream of the crop when it comes to income stocks and are great options for investing $5,000 into today. And two of them, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), are currently on sale and yielding more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!