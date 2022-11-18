Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the year soon coming to an end, now is an excellent time to consider your investment goals for 2023. After a stock market sell-off this year, many stocks will ring in the new year at bargain prices. Companies across multiple industries have suffered significant dips in their shares over the last year as consumer spending has slowed. But that doesn't mean they don't have excellent potential in the long term. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have each suffered because of declines in the entertainment industry and are selling at bargain prices. As a result, an investment of $5,000 could see substantial gains over the coming years with 2023 an excellent time to buy.As one of the hardest-hit stocks, Warner Bros. Discovery shares have fallen 56% since April, when the company officially entered the market with the merger between Warner Media and Discovery. The entertainment company is home to popular brands such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the DC superheroes, but is in a transition that will require patience from investors. Continue reading