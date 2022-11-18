|
18.11.2022 15:45:00
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2023
With the year soon coming to an end, now is an excellent time to consider your investment goals for 2023. After a stock market sell-off this year, many stocks will ring in the new year at bargain prices. Companies across multiple industries have suffered significant dips in their shares over the last year as consumer spending has slowed. But that doesn't mean they don't have excellent potential in the long term. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have each suffered because of declines in the entertainment industry and are selling at bargain prices. As a result, an investment of $5,000 could see substantial gains over the coming years with 2023 an excellent time to buy.As one of the hardest-hit stocks, Warner Bros. Discovery shares have fallen 56% since April, when the company officially entered the market with the merger between Warner Media and Discovery. The entertainment company is home to popular brands such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the DC superheroes, but is in a transition that will require patience from investors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.