25.07.2024 14:00:00
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Incredibly Cheap Buys Right Now
Buying quality growth stocks doesn't have to involve paying an enormous premium. There are some solid, underrated companies worth buying right now that don't trade at egregious valuations. While these aren't exciting artificial intelligence stocks that are doubling or tripling their sales, they still possess a lot of attractive growth potential in the long run.If you have $5,000 that you can afford to invest in the market today, three stocks you should consider loading up on right now are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Here's why these companies could be bargain buys for the long haul.UnitedHealth Group is a behemoth in the healthcare industry. It generates massive profits, pays a dividend, and is always getting bigger organically and via acquisitions. But it's a health insurance company first and foremost, so it's not going to generate the same type of excitement as a top tech stock might. But that means you have an opportunity to snag a cheap stock right now.
