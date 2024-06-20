+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 15:00:00

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are on Sale Right Now

Don't let the S&P 500's soaring valuation and record levels convince you that all or even most stocks are expensive right now -- that's far from the case. There are some stocks trading at significantly reduced valuations which could make them enticing buys, especially if you're planning to hold on for the long haul.Three stocks which you can buy on sale today and that have promising growth prospects include Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's why investing $5,000 into these stocks can be a good move to make right now.Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla used to be a $1 trillion company. Today, its valuation sits at just under $600 billion. There are plenty of reasons to be bearish on the business -- its margins are shrinking, competition is intensifying, and the stock still isn't cheap, trading at more than 45 times its trailing earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 12,50 -2,34% NOW Inc When Issued
On 41,73 -1,18% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen