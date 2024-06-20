|
20.06.2024 15:00:00
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are on Sale Right Now
Don't let the S&P 500's soaring valuation and record levels convince you that all or even most stocks are expensive right now -- that's far from the case. There are some stocks trading at significantly reduced valuations which could make them enticing buys, especially if you're planning to hold on for the long haul.Three stocks which you can buy on sale today and that have promising growth prospects include Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's why investing $5,000 into these stocks can be a good move to make right now.Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla used to be a $1 trillion company. Today, its valuation sits at just under $600 billion. There are plenty of reasons to be bearish on the business -- its margins are shrinking, competition is intensifying, and the stock still isn't cheap, trading at more than 45 times its trailing earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,50
|-2,34%
|On
|41,73
|-1,18%