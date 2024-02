Got $5,000? These 3 Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys With Plenty of Upside

If you have $5,000 you can afford to invest, that can be a good amount to put into the stock market. It can allow you to spread out your investment across multiple stocks while also giving you a decent amount of skin in the game to ensure you can earn a good return if valuations rise. And regardless of what cycle the economy is in or how hot or cold the market is, there are usually some deals out there. Three stocks that look like some of the best bargains for investors are Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Here's why these stocks are cheap, and why they're worth investing in right now.Tapestry owns many high-end fashion brands, including Coach and Kate Spade. By targeting a more affluent customer base, the company has become less vulnerable to inflation. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel